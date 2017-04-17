The Latest: Trooper describes gun injuries left by ‘coward’

MILFORD, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the trial of a survivalist charged in a fatal ambush at a state police barracks (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A Pennsylvania state police trooper who was shot in a 2014 ambush says the “coward” who opened fire has left him with debilitating injuries.

Trooper Alex Douglass testified Monday in the trial of Eric Frein (freen), who’s charged with opening fire on the Blooming Grove barracks. Cpl. Bryon Dickson II was killed. Douglass was critically wounded.

Douglass says he was trying to drag the mortally wounded Dickson into the barracks when he felt as though he “got hit in the back with a baseball bat.”

Douglass has undergone 18 surgeries. He choked up as he described the pain he still endures.

Frein faces charges including murder of a law enforcement officer and terrorism. He could face a death sentence if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty.

___

12:10 p.m.

A man charged with ambushing two troopers at a Pennsylvania state police barracks researched how to escape a manhunt more than a year before the attack.

A computer forensics expert testified Monday at the trial of Eric Frein (freen), who’s charged in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass.

Frein’s laptop was used to search online for “how to escape a manhunt” and “how are manhunts conducted” in May 2013.

Frein eluded capture for 48 days before U.S. marshals caught him at an abandoned airplane hangar more than 20 miles from the barracks. The jurors heard evidence that he performed dozens of internet searches of his own name while he was on the run.

Frein could face the death penalty if convicted.

___

11 a.m.

Jurors have seen a letter that a survivalist wrote to his parents after a 2014 attack on a state police barracks that killed a Pennsylvania trooper and injured a second.

The letter was found on a computer thumb drive at the abandoned airplane hangar where Eric Frein (freen) was captured 48 days after the sniper attack in Blooming Grove. It spoke of revolution and said “the time seems right for a spark to ignite a fire in the hearts of men.”

Prosecutors presented the letter Monday during Frein’s trial on charges he killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass. Frein could face the death penalty if convicted. He’s pleaded not guilty.

An expert in computer forensics testified about internet searches Frein performed while on the run.