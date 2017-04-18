Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Thousands rally against alleged…

Thousands rally against alleged gov’t corruption in Slovakia

By master
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 1:21 pm < a min read
Share

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands of Slovakians are rallying in the capital of Bratislava to protest alleged corruption in the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, who is a close ally of Fico’s, police chief Tibor Gaspar and other officials they allege have prevented proper investigations of corruption scandals.

President Andrej Kiska was supporting the student-organized demonstration.

Tuesday’s rally is the biggest protest in Slovakia since 2012, when a file allegedly compiled by the country’s SIS spy agency appeared online. The file, known as “Gorilla,” suggested that a financial group had bribed government and opposition politicians to win lucrative privatization deals.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

The protesters also are calling for the activity described in the “Gorilla” case is fully investigated.

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Thousands rally against alleged…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke works on burn pile with Nat'l Park Service crew

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7354 0.0312 1.73%
L 2020 25.1698 0.0779 2.91%
L 2030 27.8831 0.1332 4.13%
L 2040 29.9414 0.1674 4.73%
L 2050 17.1259 0.1088 5.28%
G Fund 15.2931 0.0040 0.59%
F Fund 17.7638 -0.0132 0.93%
C Fund 32.5844 0.2782 6.07%
S Fund 42.4029 0.4520 4.57%
I Fund 26.3666 0.1134 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.