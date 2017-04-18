Thousands rally against alleged gov’t corruption in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands of Slovakians are rallying in the capital of Bratislava to protest alleged corruption in the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, who is a close ally of Fico’s, police chief Tibor Gaspar and other officials they allege have prevented proper investigations of corruption scandals.

President Andrej Kiska was supporting the student-organized demonstration.

Tuesday’s rally is the biggest protest in Slovakia since 2012, when a file allegedly compiled by the country’s SIS spy agency appeared online. The file, known as “Gorilla,” suggested that a financial group had bribed government and opposition politicians to win lucrative privatization deals.

The protesters also are calling for the activity described in the “Gorilla” case is fully investigated.