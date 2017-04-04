Sports Listen

Transgender issue overshadows Illinois school board election

April 4, 2017
PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago school district’s policy that has allowed a transgender student to use the girls’ locker room since late 2015 has become a defining issue in the school board race.

More than 50 families calling themselves Parents for Privacy are suing the Palatine Township High School District 211 in federal court, saying the transgender policy violates other students’ privacy rights.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois supported the student in her lawsuit. It says if three parents who support that lawsuit win seats on the school board in Tuesday’s election, they’ll likely have enough votes to roll back the district’s policy.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2nzPY8E ) that the school board challengers’ campaign has drawn financial support from a donor who has given millions to conservative causes.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

The Associated Press

