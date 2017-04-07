Sports Listen

Trial of Samsung heir focuses on father-to-son succession

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The scion of South Korea’s Samsung business empire Lee Jae-yong, has appeared in court on trial for bribery and other charges.

Lee listened quietly without speaking Friday as South Korean prosecutors presented evidence they said showed why and how the 48-year-old used 43 billion won ($38 million) in corporate funds to bribe the country’s impeached president, Park Geun-hye, and a close confidante in exchange for supporting a smooth leadership transition at Samsung.

The prosecutors focused on Lee’s alleged motivation for seeking government help with a father-to-son leadership transition in the country’s largest business group.

Samsung has denied any wrongdoing and Lee has pleaded not guilty.

Lee assumed de facto leadership of the conglomerate after his father Lee Kun-hee, who is Samsung Electronics’ chairman, fell sick in May 2014.

