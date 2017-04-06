Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS: 'Yes' to private collectorsFuture of Defense Innovation BoardNew IT budget guidelines
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump boosts coal as…

Trump boosts coal as China takes the lead on climate change

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and LOUISE WATT
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 3:17 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump hosts President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the world’s two largest economies and carbon polluters are taking dramatically divergent paths on climate policy.

With Trump suggesting he might pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, Xi is poised to become the world’s foremost leader on climate change.

The Chinese government recently canceled construction of more than 100 new, coal-fired power plants and plans to invest at least $360 billion in green energy projects by 2020. It is a building boom expected to create an estimated 13 million jobs.

Trump signed an executive order last week rolling back Obama-era policies regulating carbon emissions. He has pledged to reverse decades of decline in coal mining, which accounts for about 75,000 U.S. jobs.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump boosts coal as…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Local Food Impacts Conference at GWU

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7137 -0.0107 1.73%
L 2020 25.1386 -0.0301 2.91%
L 2030 27.8455 -0.0545 4.13%
L 2040 29.8981 -0.0703 4.73%
L 2050 17.1006 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2811 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6553 -0.0021 0.93%
C Fund 32.6217 -0.0969 6.07%
S Fund 42.1089 -0.3867 4.57%
I Fund 26.3069 -0.0111 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.