Trump declares Georgia Democrats are ‘failing’

By master
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 9:10 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Democrats in Georgia are “failing” after a congressional election that’s now headed to a runoff.

Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old former congressional staffer, fell a few percentage points shy of an outright victory amid an 18-candidate scramble in Georgia’s 6th District. Republican Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state, finished a distant second, qualifying for the June 20 runoff.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: “Dems failed in Kansas and are now failing in Georgia. Great job Karen Handel! It is now Hollywood vs. Georgia on June 20th.”

The Hollywood reference follows Trump’s previous assertion that the media is backing Ossoff.

Last week, Republicans pulled out a victory in Kansas in a special election to fill the seat of former Rep. Mike Pompeo, now CIA director.

