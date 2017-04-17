Sports Listen

Trending:

Real change in gov't reorg?NGA inroads w/ Silicon ValleyCloser look at Trump gov't innovation
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump group's ads bolstering…

Trump group’s ads bolstering GOP Obamacare repeal drive

By ALAN FRAM
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 2:17 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pro-Trump group is airing ads in a dozen Republican-held congressional districts seeking support for the party’s limping health care overhaul drive.

The ads come during a two-week congressional recess that’s seen numerous GOP lawmakers endure stormy town hall meetings attended by supporters of President Barack Obama’s health care law. They are running in districts from Pennsylvania to Arizona.

America First Policies says it is sinking $3 million into TV spots and internet commercials. The group is run by former Trump White House and campaign staffers.

President Donald Trump and GOP leaders want to repeal Obama’s law. Leaders averted a planned House vote on their legislation last month because of Republican opposition.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

The ads urge people to thank lawmakers “for standing with President Trump to repeal Obamacare now.”

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump group's ads bolstering…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Trump White House embraces Easter tradition

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.