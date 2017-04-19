Sports Listen

Trending:

How to feds feel about reorg?Trump EO: Buy AmericanDoD pushback on State cuts
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump has embraced autocratic…

Trump has embraced autocratic leaders without hesitation

By VIVIAN SALAMA and JULIE PACE
and The Associated Press April 19, 2017 3:48 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Since taking office, President Donald Trump has displayed a striking willingness to embrace autocrats as potential partners in his “America First” agenda, even if it means ignoring their heavy-handed tactics and repression at home.

Trump congratulated Turkey’s president for sweeping up more power. He hailed Egypt’s strongman leader as a “fantastic guy.” When China’s president visited, Trump touted a burgeoning friendship and made no public mention of Beijing’s dismal human rights record.

Trump is hardly the first U.S. president willing to look the other way in dealings with governments that flout democratic values. But rarely are U.S. presidents as warm and unabashed about their relationships with autocrats.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump has embraced autocratic…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1775: The Ride of Paul Revere

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts National Guard and reenactors honor American Revolution

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7263 -0.0091 1.73%
L 2020 25.1393 -0.0305 2.91%
L 2030 27.8257 -0.0574 4.13%
L 2040 29.8682 -0.0732 4.73%
L 2050 17.0773 -0.0486 5.28%
G Fund 15.2941 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8288 0.0650 0.93%
C Fund 32.4907 -0.0937 6.07%
S Fund 42.4020 -0.0009 4.57%
I Fund 26.1804 -0.1862 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.