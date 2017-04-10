Sports Listen

Trump Jr nixes 2018 NY bid but could run for office someday

By JONATHAN LEMIRE
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 9:04 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. says he will not be a candidate for governor of New York next year, but he is not ruling out a possible run for office in the future.

Trump Jr. has been rumored to be considering a move to follow his father’s footsteps into politics.

But in an interview Monday with The Associated Press, he denies any speculation that he might challenge incumbent Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“I am not running in 2018,” Trump Jr. says in his first public comments about a possible candidacy next year. But he acknowledges having been bitten by the politics bug.

Trump Jr. and his brother Eric have led the Trump Organization since their father took over the presidency in January.

