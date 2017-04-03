Sports Listen

Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 7:43 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill into law that could eventually allow internet providers to sell information about their customers’ browsing habits.

The bill scraps an online privacy regulation issued in October by the Federal Communications Commission to give consumers more control over how companies like Comcast, AT&T and Verizon share information.

But critics have argued that the rule would stifle innovation and pick winners and losers among internet companies.

The regulation had been scheduled to take effect later this year.

The GOP-controlled Congress is using a 20-year-old law to void numerous regulations that were finalized in the closing months of Democrat Barack Obama’s presidency.

All News Business News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
