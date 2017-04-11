Sports Listen

Trump to China: Help on North Korea for a good trade deal

April 11, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he gave his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) an ultimatum in their meeting last week: solve the North Korea crisis and you’ll get a good trade deal.

Trump tweeted Tuesday, “I explained to the President of China that a trade deal with the U.S. will be far better for them if they solve the North Korean problem!”

In a second tweet he wrote, “North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.”

The president made clear his hope that China will pressure its neighbor and close ally to stop its nuclear program.

He has also repeatedly hammered China for exporting more goods to the U.S. than it imports.

