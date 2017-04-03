Trump welcomes Egyptian president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is welcoming Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi (AHB’-del fat-AH’ el-SEE’-see) to the White House.

The Egyptian president arrived Monday morning. Trump greeted him with a handshake before the pair headed inside.

Topics el-Sissi may broach with the new president include military aid for the country.

Trump has repeatedly mentioned Egypt as one of the Muslim-majority allies that the U.S. should maintain its partnership with in the fight against extremists like the Islamic State group.

The White House welcome comes after a tense relationship between Egypt’s leader and the previous administration.

Former President Barack Obama never invited el-Sissi to the White House and allowed his administration to repeatedly admonish his government over its human rights record. Obama also briefly suspended some U.S. military aid.