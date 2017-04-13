Sports Listen

Trump, Xi converge on currency, Syria as US-China ties warm

By MATTHEW PENNINGTON and MARTIN CRUTSINGER
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 3:27 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he won’t label China a currency manipulator and has voiced confidence Chinese President Xi Jinping will help him deal with North Korea’s mounting threat.

Another result of the diplomatic wrangling: a surprising Chinese abstention on a U.N. resolution condemning a Syrian chemical weapons attack.

Trump is hailing the rapport he developed with Xi during last week’s Florida summit, which seems to have yielded an immediate easing of tensions.

He says he thinks Xi “wants to help us with North Korea,” Trump said of Xi, crediting China with taking a “big step” by turning back boats of coal that North Korea sells to its northern neighbor. North Korea conducts some 90 percent of its trade with China.

