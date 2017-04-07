Sports Listen

Trending:

Is the hiring freeze working? New Labor Dept. HQ updateHow can IRS do more with less?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump, Xi meet again…

Trump, Xi meet again _ in shadow of missile strikes on Syria

By VIVIAN SALAMA and JULIE PACE
and The Associated Press April 7, 2017 3:27 am < a min read
Share

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. missile strikes on Syria are overshadowing the second day of talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng).

When the leaders meet Friday, North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and the U.S-China trade imbalance as well as other points of tension are expected to be discussed.

Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted Xi and his wife for dinner Thursday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in south Florida. Not long after dinner the U.S. announced the missile barrage on an air base in Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack against civilians.

The White House has downplayed expectations for a breakthrough on U.S-China issues like trade and tariffs, insisting that the 24-hour summit is mostly an introductory meeting for Trump and Xi.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump, Xi meet again…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US enters World War I

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Resident Inspector speaks during Career Day

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7217 0.0080 1.73%
L 2020 25.1577 0.0191 2.91%
L 2030 27.8781 0.0326 4.13%
L 2040 29.9399 0.0418 4.73%
L 2050 17.1281 0.0275 5.28%
G Fund 15.2821 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.6683 0.0130 0.93%
C Fund 32.6945 0.0728 6.07%
S Fund 42.4619 0.3530 4.57%
I Fund 26.2424 -0.0645 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.