Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump's cybersecurity review misses deadline

Trump’s cybersecurity review misses deadline

By JONATHAN LEMIRE
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 5:40 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed he would have a team present him with a review of the nation’s cybersecurity efforts within 90 days of taking office.

But Thursday was the 90-day mark — and no plan has been presented.

The missed target date, just one of several blown deadlines in the administration’s first months, has resulted in uncertainty as to who is running the cyber review and when it might be revealed.

The White House insisted Thursday that a plan was in the works but did not offer any timetable for its release.

Sign up for the online chat with Air Force Deputy CIO Bill Marion II on May 9, at 10 a.m. (EDT).
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Technology News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump's cybersecurity review misses deadline
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Earth Day display

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.