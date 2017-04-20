Trump’s cybersecurity review misses deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump vowed he would have a team present him with a review of the nation’s cybersecurity efforts within 90 days of taking office.

But Thursday was the 90-day mark — and no plan has been presented.

The missed target date, just one of several blown deadlines in the administration’s first months, has resulted in uncertainty as to who is running the cyber review and when it might be revealed.

The White House insisted Thursday that a plan was in the works but did not offer any timetable for its release.