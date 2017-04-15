Sports Listen

Turkey probes senator, ex-CIA director over links to cleric

By master
and The Associated Press April 15, 2017 7:16 am < a min read
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says the Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into 17 U.S.-based individuals, including Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and ex-CIA director John Brennan, for their alleged links to cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Anadolu Agency says Saturday the probe was launched after a group of Turkish lawyers filed a criminal complaint.

It said the prosecutor’s office would investigate their links to Gulen’s movement, in a step that could lead to charges of attempting to overthrow the Turkish government and membership in a terror organization.

 Turkey accuses Gulen, who is based in Pennsylvania, of orchestrating last summer’s failed coup and has designated his movement as a terror organization. Gulen denies involvement.

Topics:
All News Government News
