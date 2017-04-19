Sports Listen

Turkish FM: Trump and Erdogan to meet in May

By master
April 19, 2017
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet next month.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said the two leaders would meet in May ahead of a NATO summit. Cavusoglu says he and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will finalize the date according to the two presidents’ schedules.

Trump called Erdogan Monday to congratulate him on his victory in the referendum on expanding presidential powers in Turkey. The two also discussed developments in Syria and the U.S. response to a chemical attack in Idlib province in early April.

