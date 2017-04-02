Sports Listen

UK Foreign Secretary expresses regret on disturbance

By master
April 2, 2017
LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has expressed regret for the disturbance caused when an activist tried to make a citizen’s arrest on a prominent Saudi general over alleged war crimes in Yemen.

Britain’s Foreign Office said Sunday the incident was discussed during a call between Johnson and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

An activist was captured on video Thursday accosting Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Ahmed Asiri, who appears frequently in the media to defend the kingdom’s war in Yemen.

Despite bombing Shiite Houthi rebels for more than two years, the Saudi-led military coalition — backed by the U.S. and U.K. — has not seized the capital, Sanaa, from the rebels.

The war has killed thousands of civilians, including many who died during Saudi-led airstrikes on schools, hospitals, funerals and weddings.

