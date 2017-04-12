Under fire, Republicans try to keep town halls under control

DENVER (AP) — Town halls have become a risky proposition for GOP members of Congress since President Donald Trump’s election. Some Republicans aren’t even holding them. And some who do go ahead with such events are taking steps to keep things under control.

Rep. Mike Coffman in suburban Denver is the latest example. He barred signs larger than a piece of notebook paper at his town hall Wednesday evening. A limited number of tickets were made available in advance, and everyone who gets in is supposed to be issued a number. If that number is drawn by Coffman’s staff, the person can ask a question.

Other Republican members of Congress are seeking safety in numbers. They’re holding joint town halls with Republican senators during business hours on weekdays.