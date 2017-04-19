Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones industrial average is lower, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 and the Nasdaq composite are slightly higher.

Advertisement

High-dividend companies are falling as bond yields increase, and steep losses for IBM are dragging down the Dow.

Banks, retailers and health care stocks are rising. Businesses that sell cars, auto parts, tires and rental cars also climbed after a strong quarter from Genuine Parts.

DUBAI-US-EMIRATES

Emirates trims US flights after Trump administration curbs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Middle East’s biggest airline says it is reducing flights to the United States because of a drop in demand caused by tougher U.S. security measures and attempts by the Trump administration to ban travelers from a number of Muslim-majority nations.

Emirates said on Wednesday that the reductions will affect five of its 12 U.S. destinations, starting next month. It called the move “a commercial decision in response to weakened travel demand” in the three months since President Donald Trump took office.

Twice daily Emirates flights to Boston, Los Angles and Seattle will be reduced to once a day. Daily flights to Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando will be pared down to five per week.

EMIRATES-OPEC

OPEC chief says producers seek market stability

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of OPEC says oil producers are seeking sustainable stability in crude markets as they consider whether to extend output curbs.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 11 non-OPEC producers last year agreed to take a combined 1.8 million barrels of oil off the market per day through the first half of this year in an effort to boost prices.

Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told The Associated Press on Wednesday that participating countries remain committed to restoring “balance” to oil markets this year and seek to “hopefully restore stability on a sustainable basis going forward.”

He said there has been a “significant drawdown” of existing oil stocks since November, though the process is “probably slower than expected.”

CHINA-IVANKA TRUMP

China says Ivanka Trump trademark requests handled properly

BEIJING (AP) — China is defending its handling of trademark applications from President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her company, saying that all such requests are handled fairly.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang was asked about the trademarks Wednesday, a day after The Associated Press reported that Ivanka Trump had won provisional approval for five marks since her father’s January inauguration. Three were granted April 6, the day Ivanka Trump had dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Lu says China follows the law in granting trademarks and gives “equal protection to foreign trademark holders.”

Asked about the timing of the April 6 approvals, Lu said, “There are perhaps some media engaging in hyping certain gossip to hint at something undisclosed. I can tell you that they will never succeed.”

TRUMP-INAUGURAL DONORS

Billionaires, companies power Trump’s record inaugural haul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaires and corporations helped President Donald Trump raise $107 million for his inaugural festivities, according to documents filed with the Federal Election Commission. The total is nearly double the record set by President Barack Obama eight years ago.

After giving $5 million, Las Vegas gaming billionaire Sheldon Adelson and his wife had prime seats for Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 20. And they gained access to a private lunch with the new president and lawmakers at the Capitol.

Two other casino moguls also gave generously.

Health care, energy and beverage companies were among the many businesses giving $250,000 or more.

TRUMP-EPA-MERCURY

EPA seeks to scuttle cleanup of coal power plant pollution

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.

With the Tuesday request, the Trump administration is once again seeking to scuttle cuts to pollution from coal-fired power plants.

The agency said in a court filing it wants to review the restrictions, which are already in effect. Nationally, most utilities are already on pace to comply with the new standards.

It is the latest in a string of moves by President Donald Trump’s appointees to help companies that profit from burning of fossil fuels.

LEAD TAINTED TOWN-EPA CHIEF

Protesters march before EPA chief Indiana visit

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Residents of a lead-contaminated public-housing complex in Indiana and environmental activists are protesting ahead of a visit by the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Chanting crowds weaved through streets of East Chicago on Wednesday near a Superfund site. Some held signs that read “East Chicago Demands Clean Water.”

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is expected to tour the complex with Indiana’s top elected officials.

Evacuations began last summer. Officials say two dozen families remain at the 45-year-old complex, which was built on a site once occupied by a lead-products factory.

Forty-four-year-old Demetra Turner says finding a solution is the fight of her life. She says she’s concerned for the two children who live with her at the complex.

US STEEL-CHEMICAL SPILL

Indiana utility reopens water plant following US Steel spill

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana utility that stopped using Lake Michigan water last week because of a U.S. Steel Corp. chemical spill has resumed drawing water from the lake after no significant traces of the chemical were found.

Indiana American Water says its Ogden Dunes water plant resumed operations Tuesday after testing by it and the Environmental Protection Agency showed hexavalent chromium levels below the EPA’s detection limit at the utility’s intake site on the lake.

Hexavalent chromium is a toxic byproduct of industrial processes the EPA says can be carcinogenic if ingested.

U.S. Steel resumed operations Monday at its Portage plant following repairs last week to a leaky pipe that caused the spill about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Chicago.

The steelmaker says the plant has “encountered no additional issues.”

AMERICAN AIRLINES-FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

American Airlines attendants to get 1.6 percent pay increase

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines flight attendants will receive a 1.6 percent wage increase after the union sought a more than 8 percent pay hike.

An arbitration panel Tuesday agreed on the lower figure for American’s more than 25,000 workers represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

Fort Worth-based American and the union disagreed over the wage increase as part of a pay adjustment negotiated in the 2014 collective bargaining agreement. The matter involved contract negotiations related to the US Airways merger with American.

AFPA President Bob Ross calls the 1.6 percent pay raise as “insulting.”

American says flight attendants, since last April, have seen a 9.6 percent increase in pay, including Tuesday’s arbitration ruling. Figures show American flight attendants in 2015 earned an average annual income of nearly $49,000.

RESERVATION BORDER-BEER SALES

Nebraska beer stores near reservation lose liquor licenses

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Four Nebraska stores known for selling millions of cans of beer each year near a South Dakota Indian reservation have lost their liquor licenses.

The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission’s ruling on Wednesday could force an end to beer sales in Whiteclay, a town with just nine residents on the border of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

State regulators reviewed the stores’ licenses amid complaints that the town lacks adequate law enforcement to address frequent violence, drunken driving and other crimes. The stores have operated in Whiteclay for decades, and are expected to appeal the ruling.

Advocates blame the stores for the reservation’s high rates of fetal alcoholism and poverty. The Oglala Lakota Tribe bans alcohol on the reservation, but the rules are frequently violated.

ROAD PROJECT-BUMBLEBEE

Illinois road project stung by judge’s endangered-bee ruling

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily halted construction of a suburban Chicago highway because it might adversely affect the first bumblebee species listed as endangered.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in Chicago on Monday ordered a halt to construction of the nearly 6-mile road until at least April 25 due to the rusty patched bumblebee’s new status. It was added to the endangered list last month.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports that court documents say the rusty patched bumblebee was found in the Brunner Family Forest Preserve along the Longmeadow Parkway’s planned route.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports that the judge’s order comes in response to a filing by opponents of the project who say officials didn’t consider how the bee would be affected.

The Kane County Department of Transportation says the delay could increase project costs.

TV-FOX-O’REILLY

O’Reilly’s bosses not commenting on reports that he’s out

NEW YORK (AP) — There was no immediate response from Bill O’Reilly’s bosses Wednesday to escalating reports that the Fox News Channel personality will lose his job following accusations he had harassed women.

New York magazine reported Wednesday, based on unnamed sources, that Rupert Murdoch and sons James and Lachlan, who run Fox parent 21st Century Fox, had decided that O’Reilly was out and executives were planning the exit. On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal, a newspaper owned by the Murdochs, wrote that the company was preparing to cut ties with O’Reilly.

The New York Times reported April 2 that five women had been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about unpleasant encounters with O’Reilly, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, on vacation in Rome Wednesday, O’Reilly shook Pope Francis’ hand.

RECORD STORE DAY

Vinyl music gives record stores a boost in a digital world

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Record stores have not only survived pirated music, digital downloads and online streaming services. They’re now growing in numbers, giving music lovers something to cheer as Record Store Day turns 10 on Saturday.

The annual event pays homage to the neighborhood music store, the brick-and-mortar spot where people have long gathered to thumb through vinyl records. Hundreds of them went out of business at the onset of the digital music revolution.

But Wes Lowe from Alliance Entertainment, the nation’s largest wholesale distributor of compact discs, DVDs and vinyl record albums, says they’re now popping up in smaller communities again. He says the number of independent record stores leveled off at about 2,000 before growing over the past five years to a number that’s closer to 2,400.