Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed as Trump talks down US dollar

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed today after President Donald Trump withdrew a threat to declare China a currency manipulator. Trump’s comment that the U.S. dollar was getting too strong helped push the yen higher, hurting Japanese exporters’ shares.

In Thursday trading, Tokyo’s Nikkei is down 1.1 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.1 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index edged 0.1 percent higher. Seoul’s Kospi added 0.5 percent. Taiwan gained, while Singapore, Jakarta and New Zealand slipped.

Advertisement

Yesterday on Wall Street, the Dow fell 59 points to 20,592. The S&P 500 slid 9 points to 2,345. And the Nasdaq lost 31 points to finish at 5,836.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports due out today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department will report today on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

The department will also release a report on U.S. producer price inflation in March.

Freddie Mac will issue its report on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates as well.

Three large financial institutions will release their quarterly results before the market opens: JPMorgan Chase; Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

UNITED STATES-CHINA

Trump, Xi converge on currency, Syria as US-China ties warm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would not declare China to be a currency manipulator to win its help in dealing with North Korea.

Trump’s remarks in an interview Wednesday with The Wall Street Journal come amid signs of diplomatic cooperation between the two world powers after months of growing tension.

In a surprise move, China on Wednesday abstained rather than joining Russia in vetoing a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning the reported use of chemical weapons in a town in Syria.

The developments in the geopolitical dance between Washington and Beijing follow a summit last week between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) and a phone call late Tuesday.

The U.S. is pressing China over their trade imbalance and North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

CHINA-TRADE

China’s exports accelerate in March, import growth moderates

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth accelerated in March while import growth moderated to still-robust double-digit levels in possible positive signs for Chinese economic growth and global demand.

Customs data shows exports rose 16.4 percent from a year earlier to $180.6 billion, up from 4 percent growth in the first two months of the year. Imports rose 20.3 percent to $156.6 billion, down from the January-February rate of 26.4 percent.

The unexpectedly strong exports are a positive sign for Chinese leaders who are trying to avert job losses in trade-related industries while they try to nurture consumer-driven economic growth.

TRUMP-HEALTHCARE

Chamber asks Trump to keep health care subsidies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s largest business group is joining doctors, hospitals and insurers in asking President Donald Trump to preserve a key part of “Obamacare,” as his predecessor’s health care law is known.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which has been critical of many parts of the Obama-era law, signed on to a letter Wednesday that asks Trump to keep cost-sharing subsidies provided by the Affordable Care Act. Those subsidies, totaling an estimated $7 billion this year, help lower deductibles and copayments for people with modest incomes.

The letter — also signed by the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, America’s Health Insurance Plans and other groups — says the cost-sharing subsidies are critical for the stability of health insurance markets.

The subsidies are in legal limbo.

UNITED-PASSENGER REMOVED

United to pay compensation to plane passengers

CHICAGO (AP) — United says passengers on United Express Flight 3411 are getting compensation equal to the cost of their tickets.

United spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said Wednesday that the passengers can take the compensation in cash, travel credits or miles.

Flight 3411 on Sunday night from Chicago to Louisville, Kentucky, was sold out and passengers were in their seats when the airline said it needed to find room for four crew members who were commuting to their next assignment, a United Express flight in Louisville.

A 69-year-old passenger who did not want to give up his seat wound up being dragged off the plane by security officers. United CEO Oscar Munoz has apologized for the incident, and he vowed Wednesday that it will never happen again.

AIRLINES-BANNING OVERBOOKING

Airlines pushing back on talk of banning overbooking flights

DALLAS (AP) — With the federal government and a Senate committee looking into the dragging of a man off a United Express flight, the airline industry is beginning to speak up against any effort to bar them from overselling flights.

The CEO of Delta Air Lines calls overbooking “a valid business process.”

Airlines for America, a group representing most of the big U.S. carriers, says the practice lets airlines keep fares low while managing the rate of no-shows on any particular route.

Federal rules allow airlines to sell more tickets than they have seats, and airlines do it routinely because they assume some passengers won’t show up.

FARM RULES

Farmers dismayed that USDA delays fair practice rule

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A rule designed to protect the legal rights of farmers who grow chickens and hogs for the nation’s largest meat processors has been delayed by at least six months, halting an initiative rolled out in the final days of Barack Obama’s administration.

The rule was first proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2010 but was finally rolled out in December and was set to take effect on April 22.

President Donald Trump’s administration announced the delay Wednesday to allow for more input.

The rule would make it easier for farmers to sue companies they contract with over unfair or deceptive practices. Farmers who have waited years for the rule expressed disappointment.

Poultry and pork industry trade groups say the rule will reduce competition and drive up meat prices.

US STEEL-CHEMICAL SPILL

EPA: US Steel leaks chemical into Lake Michigan tributary

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Federal and company officials say a spill at a U.S. Steel plant in northern Indiana that sent wastewater containing a potentially carcinogenic chemical into a Lake Michigan tributary was apparently caused by a pipe failure but testing has found none of that toxic substance in the lake.

The Environmental Protection Agency says Tuesday’s spill of an unknown amount of wastewater led to the closure of three beach areas at the scenic Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and prompted a local water utility to stop drawing water from the lake out of “an abundance of caution.”

U.S. Steel says a preliminary investigation shows an expansion joint failed Tuesday in a pipe at its Portage, Indiana, facility, allowing wastewater from an electroplating treatment process that contains hexavalent chromium to flow into the wrong wastewater treatment plant at the complex.

A case involving the chemical was made famous by the 2000 film “Erin Brockovich,” which was based on a utility’s disposal of water laced with hexavalent chromium in unlined ponds near Hinkley, California. That disposal method polluted drinking water wells and resulted in a $333 million settlement.

BUFFETT FOUNDATION

Buffett foundation to unveil plan to help girls of color

NEW YORK (AP) — A foundation run by the youngest son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett is announcing its strategy for distributing $90 million to help improve the lives of young women and girls of color.

The NoVo Foundation was created in 2006 by Jennifer and Peter Buffett, the youngest son of Warren Buffett.

The New York City-based foundation says it will let the girls and their advocates determine what their needs are, rather than be told what the money has to be used for. The foundation on Thursday will officially announce how its $90 million commitment over seven years will be carried out.

The unveiling of the grant-making process comes a year after the foundation first announced the investment. It has spent the months since canvassing the country talking to girls and their advocates.

DIGITAL NEWS-UNION

Journalists at 2 New York digital news sites opt to unionize

NEW YORK (AP) — Journalists at two recently combined digital news organizations in New York have agreed to unionize.

The Writers Guild of America, East announced Wednesday a majority of the 26 reporters and editors at DNAinfo and Gothamist opted to the join the guild.

The workers released a joint statement saying the union move will “make the newsroom stronger” and “attract and retain quality journalists.”

The websites are owned by billionaire Joe Ricketts, who founded the online broker TD Ameritrade. Ricketts also is an owner of the Chicago Cubs and is a prominent Republican donor.

A spokeswoman for Ricketts says DNAinfo was considering its options.

Many of New York’s digital media companies have been unionized in recent years, including The Huffington Post, Vice, MTV News, Gizmodo Media Group and The Intercept.

WORKERS ROBBED-CLEVELAND

Cable company hires off-duty officers after armed robberies

CLEVELAND (AP) — A cable company is hiring off-duty police officers to accompany workers after a series of violent robberies on marked trucks in Cleveland.

Cleveland.comy reports Spectrum cable company is hiring the officers after five workers for other companies were robbed at gunpoint and a Spectrum employee was shot four times. A company spokesman says in an emailed statement that Spectrum has the safety of customers and employees as their “highest priority.”

The 32-year-old Spectrum employee was shot while putting climbing equipment on his truck. He was treated at a hospital for injuries that aren’t life threatening.

Other companies have experienced armed robberies since Feb. 20, including Dominion gas, DirectTV and Digital Dish.

The police officers will ride in full uniform and stand near Spectrum workers.