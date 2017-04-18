Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Health care, banks lead US stocks lower

NEW YORK (AP) — Health care stocks and banks are leading U.S. indexes broadly lower in midday trading on Wall Street.

Johnson & Johnson lost 3.4 percent and drugmaker Cardinal Health slumped 11.5 percent. Goldman Sachs fell 4.6 percent after posting results that fell short of analysts’ estimates, dragged down by a rare miss in trading.

European markets tumbled and the pound rose after the British government called for an early election next month.

At 12:55 p.m. Eastern Time, the Dow Jones industrial average gave up 148 points, to 20,490. The S&P 500 index fell 11 points, to 2,338. And the Nasdaq slipped 22 points, to 5,835.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.19 percent.

TRUMP-WISCONSIN

Trump targets visas program for highly skilled workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump travels to Wisconsin today to sign an order aimed at curbing abuses in a visa program used by technology companies that rely on high-skilled foreign workers.

The order is dubbed “Buy American, Hire American,” and it marks a return to the populism Trump seemed to all but abandon with a series of recent reversals on economic policies.

Trump will sign the directive at the headquarters of tool manufacturer Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a state he narrowly carried in November on the strength of support from white, working class voters.

Trump is targeting the H-1B visa program, which the White House says undercuts American workers by bringing in large numbers of cheaper, foreign workers, driving down wages.

The tech industry has argued that the H-1B program is needed because it encourages students to stay in the U.S. after getting degrees in high-tech specialties — and they can’t always find enough American workers with the skills they need.

GLOBAL ECONOMY-OUTLOOK

IMF foresees global economy accelerating to 3.5 pct. in ’17

WASHINGTON (AP) — A resilient China, rising commodity prices and sturdy financial markets are offering a sunnier outlook for the global economy and helping dispel the gloom that has lingered since the Great Recession ended.

That’s the picture sketched today by the International Monetary Fund, which predicts that the world economy will grow 3.5 percent this year, up from 3.1 percent in 2016. The IMF’s latest outlook for 2017 is a slight upgrade from the 3.4 percent global growth it had forecast in January.

The IMF expects the U.S. economy to grow 2.3 percent, up from 1.6 percent in 2016; the 19-country eurozone to expand 1.7 percent, the same as last year; Japan to grow 1.2 percent, up from 1 percent; and China to expand 6.6 percent, down from 6.7 percent in 2016.

HOME CONSTRUCTION

US housing starts fell in March; still stronger than in 2016

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. builders broke ground on fewer homes in March, but the pace of construction so far this year remains stronger than in 2016.

The Commerce Department says housing starts fell 6.8 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.22 million. The setback came after strong gains in a warmer-than-usual February. Groundbreakings on new homes are 8.1 percent higher through the first three months of this year compared with 2016.

More Americans are seeking new homes as job security has improved with low unemployment. Rising housing starts suggest higher sales, but the construction has not overcome a dwindling supply of new and existing homes.

Building permits — an indicator of future home construction — rose 3.6 percent in March to an annual rate of 1.26 million.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

US industrial production up 0.5 percent in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production posted a solid gain in March, reflecting a record rebound in utility output. But a closely watched gauge of manufacturing posted its first setback in seven months as auto production dropped sharply.

The Federal Reserve says industrial production rose 0.5 percent, propelled by an 8.6 percent surge in utility output, the largest on records dating to 1939. The utility gain reflected a return to normal demand for heating in March after an unusually warm February had cut demand.

Manufacturing output fell 0.4 percent last month, the first decline since last August. The manufacturing decline was led by a 3 percent drop in the production of motor vehicles and parts.

Output in the mining sector was up a slight 0.1 percent after a 2.9 percent February gain.

SUBARU RECALL

Subaru recalls over 33K cars to fix engine stalling problem

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling more than 33,000 compact cars in the U.S. because a fuel problem can make the engines stall without warning.

The recall covers Impreza cars from the 2017 model year.

Subaru says in documents filed with the government that a winter blend of fuel can turn to vapor in the fuel line, causing the engine to run rough and stall. Drivers may not be able to immediately restart the cars, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company began investigating in January after getting several reports of stalling. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

Dealers will update the engine control software so the engine cooling fan comes on at a lower temperature. The company has not yet posted a date for the recall to begin.

SUPREME COURT-GOODYEAR

High court sides with Goodyear in sanctions dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — A unanimous Supreme Court is siding with Goodyear Rubber & Tire Co. in a dispute over $2.7 million the company and its lawyers were ordered to pay in a personal injury case.

The justices have sent the case back to a lower court to decide whether an Arizona family injured in a 2003 motor home accident is entitled to the entire amount.

The family sued Goodyear after they were seriously injured when a tire failed on their motor home, causing it to flip off the road. After settling the case in 2010, the family discovered the company hadn’t turned over key testing data.

A federal judge said nearly all of the family’s attorney fees could be blamed on the misconduct. A federal appeals court agreed.

VETERANS AFFAIRS

VA tests partnership with CVS to reduce veterans’ wait times

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is hoping a partnership with the CVS Pharmacy chain will reduce some of its strain in providing urgent care to about 120,000 veterans who receive treatment at the Phoenix VA medical center.

The new pilot program will allow ailing veterans at the Phoenix VA to go to one of 24 “MinuteClinics” operated by CVS for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries.

The Phoenix VA was the site of the 2014 scandal over chronically long wait times for care.

Although the program is currently limited to the Phoenix area, the collaboration is a test-run of sorts as VA Secretary David Shulkin mulls an overhaul proposal aimed at reducing veterans’ wait times. That proposal is due out by fall.

BRITAIN-POUND

British pound jumps higher after election is called

LONDON (AP) — The British currency has jumped to its highest level in half a year on the news that the country will hold an election that’s likely to strengthen the government’s mandate in its Brexit talks.

The pound’s rise suggests investors believe Prime Minister Theresa May will win a comfortable enough majority in the House of Commons. That could help her resist pressure from fringe members of her own party who want Britain to break away from the European Union abruptly and forcefully — even if it means more pain for business.

The pound surged 1.6 percent on the day to $1.2763, the highest in six months. And experts say more volatility is likely ahead of the June 8 vote.

DUPONT-C8-LAWSUITS

Critics: DuPont spent more on legal fees than chemical tests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Critics say DuPont has spent too little on testing Ohio and West Virginia residents for contamination from a chemical used to make Teflon, while paying millions to a lawyer overseeing the testing program.

The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2oik01H ) reports that DuPont spent about $860,000 on testing over a 2 ½-year period for contamination from the chemical used to make Teflon at its Washington Works plant, along the Ohio River.

A court filing this month revealed the lawyer who oversees the testing program was paid nearly $15 million.

Cincinnati attorney Robert Bilott filed a class-action lawsuit against DuPont alleging the company released C8-tainted water into the Ohio River. The company settled in 2004 and agreed to pay 70,000 residents to have their blood tested for C8.

POST HOLDINGS-WEETABIX

Fruity Pebbles owner Post Holdings to buy Weetabix

NEW YORK (AP) — Post Holdings, the company behind Fruity Pebbles, Honey Bunches of Oats and other cereals, says it’s buying the maker of British breakfast brand Weetabix for about $1.8 billion.

Weetabix makes its namesake cereal as well as others, including Alpen, Barbara’s Puffins and Weetos.

Post Holdings is buying Weetabix from its owners, Shanghai-based Bright Food Group and Baring Private Equity Asia.

St. Louis-based Post Holdings Inc. says the deal, expected to close by September, will allow it to expand its U.S. brands overseas and grow Weetabix in North America.

NEW JERSEY LOTTERY SALES

Private company continues to underperform with lottery sales

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lottery sales are down for a third year since being privatized.

Operations management firm Northstar New Jersey promised a return of more than $1.4 billion over 15 years when Republican Gov. Chris Christie moved the games to privatization in 2013. The Record reports that since then, Northstar has missed its income projections and spent $20 million in allowance funds to cover financial shortfalls.

The firm lowered its projections by $1 billion after renegotiating a contract in 2015. However, the Office of Legislative Services says the lottery is predicted to miss its goal for 2017 as well.

INDIA-TYCOON ARRESTED

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya arrested in UK on fraud charges

NEW DELHI (AP) — British police have arrested Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya in London on behalf of authorities in India, where he’s wanted on charges of money laundering and bank demands that he pay back more than a billion dollars in loans extended to his now-defunct airline.

Metropolitan Police in London say Mallya was arrested after showing up in a police station early today. At a preliminary hearing, he was granted conditional bail and released with the case adjourned until May 17.

CZECH-UBER

Uber banned in Czech Republic’s 2nd biggest city

PRAGUE (AP) — A court has banned the ride-sharing service Uber from operating in the Czech Republic’s second largest city.

The regional court in Brno (BUR’-noh) issued the ban after a legal complaint by a taxi company with support from Brno City Hall.

Uber, which has been operating in Brno since Feb. 1, can appeal the ruling.

Brno City Hall says it is not against mobile applications and new taxi services but they have to be provided in line with the law.

Uber argues it is not a common taxi company but the court ruled that it is.