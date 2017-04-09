Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment:

NORWAY-UNEXPLODED DEVICE

Norway police find ‘bomb-like’ device, arrest suspect

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s security service has taken over an investigation into an explosive device found overnight by a busy subway station in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, prompting police to evacuate nearby bars and restaurants.

Oslo police said the device, found outside the Groenland underground station, was neutralized and a suspect was arrested.

Advertisement

PST spokesman Martin Bernsen says “there are several reasons” for PST to “secure evidence and make the interviews.” He spoke Sunday to the Aftenbladet daily.

The Norwegian incident came two days after a stolen beer truck sped through a pedestrian street in Stockholm in neighboring Sweden, killing four people and wounding 15. It also came a week after the St. Petersburg subway was attacked by a suicide bomber in neighboring Russia, leaving 13 passengers dead and scores wounded.

AP-US-UNITED-STATES-SYRIA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Tillerson says no reason for Russia to retaliate

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he sees no reason for retaliation from Russia for U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base.

Russia maintains a close political and military alliance with President Bashar Assad’s government and has been accused of supporting its attacks against Syrians opposed to his rule — something Moscow adamantly denies

In an interview to air Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Tillerson said Russians were not targeted by the strikes. He also said the top U.S. priority in the region hasn’t changed and remained the defeat of Islamic State militants.

Tillerson says the Islamic State group is a threat not just to the U.S. but to stability in the region. He says that once the militant group is eliminated, the U.S. can turn to stabilizing Syria.

TRUMP-FLEXIBLE FOREIGN POLICY

After Syria strike, Trump’s emerging doctrine is flexibility

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — In the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s surprise strikes on Syria, his allies and adversaries have searched for some broader meaning in his decision.

Is Trump now a humanitarian interventionist, willing to wield American military power when foreign governments threaten their own citizens?

Is he a commander in chief who once warned against intervention in Syria but is now prepared to plunge the United States deeper into the conflict?

Is he turning on Russia, one of Syria’s most important patrons, after months of flirting with closer U.S. ties with Moscow?

Trump would say he’s simply flexible — an emerging foreign policy doctrine that leaves room for evolution and uncertainty.

UNITED STATES-KOREA

US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific near Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says a Navy carrier strike group is moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide a physical presence near the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests and continued pursuit of a nuclear program have raised tensions in the region, where U.S. Navy ships are a common presence and serve in part as a show of force.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump and South Korea’s leader, Acting President Hwang Kyo-Ahn, spoke by phone. The White House said the two agreed to stay in close contact about North Korea and other issues.

A Navy statement says the U.S. Pacific Command directed the carrier group to sail north to the western Pacific after departing Singapore. The carrier group includes the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

THE NEW JUSTICE

Now on high court, the real Neil Gorsuch set to stand up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans portrayed the next Supreme Court justice as a folksy family guy.

Democrats tried to paint Neil Gorsuch (GOR’-suhch) as a cold-hearted automaton.

Somewhere in between is the real thing.

Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump 10 weeks ago. Since then, he’s seen his life story, personality and professional career explored in excruciating detail.

The portrait that emerges is more nuanced than the extremes drawn by his supporters and critics.

Gorsuch is widely regarded as a warm and collegial family man, boss and jurist — loyal to his employees and kind to those of differing viewpoints.

He’s also been shown to be a judge who takes such a “rigidly neutral” approach to the law that it can lead to dispassionate rulings with sometimes brutal results.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS

Venezuelans called to flood streets in anti-Maduro protest

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro are calling on demonstrators to flood the streets of Caracas as part of a weeklong protest movement that shows little sign of losing steam.

An almost daily dosage of strong-armed tactics by Maduro’s government has energized the opposition leading up to Saturday’s march. In contrast, past demonstrations were planned weeks head to guarantee high turnout.

Authorities on Friday barred former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles from seeking office for 15 years. His supporters decried the move as another step toward dictatorship. It followed last week’s Supreme Court decision to gut the opposition-controlled legislature of its last vestiges of power.

As is now customary authorities shut down the city’s subway in what opponents call an attempt to discourage people from joining the protests.

SWEDEN-TRUCK CRASH

Swedish store hit by truck regrets ‘damaged goods’ promotion

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish department store that was rammed by a stolen beer truck, leaving four people dead and 15 injured in Stockholm, says it regrets an announcement that it was reopening Sunday to sell damaged goods at a “reduced price.”

In a statement on its Facebook page, the Ahlens department store apologized “for a bad decision.”

It said its motivation “was born out of the idea of standing up for transparency and not allowing evil forces take control of our lives.”

The store said it would reopen Monday “without any damaged goods.”

Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan and say they believe he drove the truck into shoppers.

Overnight, Swedish media reported police raids to bring other people in for questioning as authorities investigated the deadliest attack in Stockholm in years.

TURKEY-BALLOON ACCIDENT

Hot air balloon accident in Turkey kills 1 tourist, hurts 20

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a hot air balloon has crashed near a tourist destination in central Turkey, killing one tourist and wounding 20 others.

The Anadolu Agency says several hot air balloons lifted off Sunday in Turkey’s Cappadocia region to give tourists a scenic view of the historic site. One hit a high-voltage transmission line during its descent and crashed.

There was no immediate information on the identity of the tourist killed. The wounded were taken to local hospitals.

Cappadocia is a popular tourist destination, known for its volcanic rock-formations, underground cities and churches carved into mountainsides.

A Danish tourist was killed in Cappadocia in February when a hot air balloon made a hard landing, and in March 49 people were injured when three balloons made hard landings amid strong winds.

FBI TERRORISM REVIEW

APNewsBreak: FBI reviews handling of terrorism-related tips

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that the FBI has been reviewing the handling of thousands of terrorism-related tips and leads received over the past three years to make sure they were properly investigated and no obvious red flags were missed.

The review follows attacks by people who were once on the FBI’s radar but who, in the past 12 months, have been accused of violence in an Orlando, Florida, nightclub, on the streets of New York City and at a Florida airport.

In each case, it was determined the suspects didn’t require continued law enforcement scrutiny months and sometimes years before the attacks.

The review is an acknowledgment of the FBI’s challenge in predicting which of the thousands of tips received annually might one day materialize into a viable threat.

BIG TREES

Forget roses and birds. These folks like their big trees

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A program in New Hampshire is working to protect the state’s vast forests, one tree at a time.

Known as the New Hampshire Big Tree Program, it encourages residents to search the city’s streets, backyards and woods for the state’s largest trees. Then, a team of volunteers goes out to measure a tree’s circumference, height and crown to determine if they are county or state champs — or just leafy pretenders.

More than 700 champions so far have been identified, including 10 that are the biggest in the country. The hope is that by searching for champions, residents will be motivated to protect forests from threats like development and forest pests.