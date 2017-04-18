Sports Listen

US national security adviser discusses Afghanistan in India

April 18, 2017
NEW DELHI (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser discussed the situation in Afghanistan with India’s prime minister on Tuesday, nearly a week after the U.S. military dropped a massive non-nuclear bomb in the country that it said killed 95 militants.

H.R. McMaster’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first visit by a Trump administration official to India, a key ally in Asia.

The U.S. Embassy said that the two also discussed ways to increase defense and counter-terrorism cooperation, and McMaster assured Modi of India’s status as a major defense partner in the global fight against terrorism.

Indian TV stations broadcast images of McMaster and Modi, each flanked by officials, sitting together at Modi’s home in the Indian capital.

McMaster also held two-hour-long talks with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval.

The talks with Indian officials also focused on the security situation in the region and Trump’s Afghan strategy. New Delhi wants Washington to pressure Pakistan to stop its support for Taliban militants and act against them.

McMaster’s visit to New Delhi was a part of regional consultations that included stops in Kabul and Islamabad.

