Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full text of our online chat with DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US official: Hungary should…

US official: Hungary should talk with Soros-founded school

By master
and The Associated Press April 11, 2017 5:32 am < a min read
Share

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A U.S. diplomat says the Hungarian government should engage in “serious, urgent and good-faith talks” with Central European University about legal changes seen targeting the school founded by billionaire George Soros.

Hoyt Lee, Deputy Assistant Secretary for U.S. relations with countries in Central Europe, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the U.S. “does not engage” in the kind of agreement sought by Hungary with the U.S. government about CEU.

Lee said in a telephone interview that while Washington was “very concerned about the legislation,” the agreement “is a matter for the government of Hungary and CEU to work out.”

The bill signed into law Monday by President Janos Ader sets some new conditions for foreign universities in Hungary, some seem aimed specifically at CEU.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » US official: Hungary should…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to the moon

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.