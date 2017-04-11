Sports Listen

US Rep. Joe Wilson on receiving end of ‘You Lie’

By master
April 11, 2017
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina representative who shouted “You Lie” at President Obama during a joint session of Congress in 2009 was on the receiving end of the same words in his district this week.

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson heard plenty of boos and chants of “You Lie” during a town hall Monday in Graniteville.

Many GOP lawmakers have run into protests during similar meetings during the Easter recess.

Wilson drew yells from the crowd of about 200 people when he spoke about health care and violence against women. He said he supports local prosecutors in domestic violence cases, but he voted against extending the Violence Against Women Act in 2013.

Wilson says he always learns from the meetings.

