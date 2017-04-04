Suburban mayor and Trump backer in tight re-election race

CHICAGO (AP) — A longtime suburban Chicago mayor who aligned himself with President Donald Trump is in a tight re-election battle with a union organizer backed by top Democrats.

With all precincts reporting late Tuesday, Mayor Roger Claar (KLAIR) held a 62-vote lead over Will County Commissioner Traynere (Tray-NEER). A spokesman for Traynere says that a number of ballots cast by mail and at the polls have not been counted.

Claar, who has been Bolingbrook mayor for 31 years, hosted a fundraiser for Trump in September, which angered some voters in the community of about 75,000 people. Traynere received support from Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and an offshoot of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign organization.

The election could be an early indicator of whether local candidates face backlash at the polls for supporting Trump.

The 71-year-old Claar was a Trump delegate at the Republican National Convention.

Bolingbrook voters backed Hillary Clinton with more than 60 percent of their votes.

