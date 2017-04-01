Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » VW: Internal investigation of…

VW: Internal investigation of emissions cheating needs time

By master
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 6:47 am < a min read
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Volkswagen board chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch says he doesn’t expect an internal investigation into the German automaker’s cheating of U.S. diesel emissions standards, which became public in September 2015, to be wrapped up by year’s end.

Poetsch, who was quoted in Saturday’s edition of the Frankfurter Allegemine Zeitung newspaper, said that law firm Jones Day has made good progress in its investigation, commissioned by Volkswagen, but that it will “probably take longer than the end of 2017.”

He says it’s clear that “Volkswagen made serious mistakes” and the company’s cooperating with authorities with the “highest transparency.”

He says the company’s also trying to inform the public as much as possible “within the legal boundaries” but that while investigations are ongoing “it would be unacceptably risky for the company to present its own report.”

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » VW: Internal investigation of…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.