Sports Listen

Trending:

What gov't reorg means for fedsPost-hiring freeze plan?No 'backdoor draft' for Air Force pilots
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Western Democrats pressure Trump…

Western Democrats pressure Trump to keep national monuments

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 1:46 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Western Democrats are pressuring President Donald Trump not to rescind land protections put in place by President Barack Obama, including for Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument.

Obama infuriated Utah Republicans when he created the monument on 1.3 million acres of land that is sacred to Native Americans. Republicans have asked Trump to take the unusual step of reversing the designation, saying it will add another layer of unnecessary federal control.

In a letter this week, nine Western Democratic senators wrote Trump to say that weakening protections for Bears Ears or any other national monument would be a “direct affront” to local communities and stakeholders.

And on Thursday, House Democrats released documents showing repeated contact between Obama administration officials and Utah officials before Obama designated the monument Dec. 28.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Western Democrats pressure Trump…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1943: Jefferson Memorial dedicated on president's 200th birthday

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA biologist collecting sample from wild mallard

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 -0.0133 1.73%
L 2020 25.1453 -0.0373 2.91%
L 2030 27.8477 -0.0675 4.13%
L 2040 29.8992 -0.0868 4.73%
L 2050 17.1000 -0.0575 5.28%
G Fund 15.2881 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7210 0.0017 0.93%
C Fund 32.5273 -0.1225 6.07%
S Fund 42.3257 -0.4417 4.57%
I Fund 26.3334 -0.0236 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.