Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » White House decides against…

White House decides against releasing visitor records

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 1:17 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House won’t make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump’s predecessor.

Senior White House officials cited privacy and national security concerns for the decision, which they say is in line with what previous administrations have done — except for President Barack Obama’s. They say continuing to release the records could interfere with policy development, among other things.

After some litigation, the Obama White House began releasing the visitor records on a delayed basis. White House lawyers also deleted names for national security and other reasons before the logs were made public. The Obama administration eventual released nearly 6 million visitor records.

The Trump officials requested anonymity to describe the policy before it is announced.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Defense Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » White House decides against…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1865: Lincoln shot at Ford’s Theater

Fed Photo of the Day

Rehabilitating the Cannon Office Building

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.