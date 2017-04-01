Sports Listen

White House launches counteroffensive amid investigations

By DEB RIECHMANN and JULIE PACE
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 2:34 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is on the defensive, throwing counter punches to deflect attention from three investigations into the Kremlin’s interference in last year’s election and possible Russian ties to President Donald Trump or his associates.

The White House says the real story is not about Russia, but about how Obama administration officials allegedly leaked and mishandled classified material about Americans. Reaching back to campaign mode, Trump aides also contend that Hillary Clinton had more extensive ties to Moscow than Trump.

The White House has not pointed to any hard evidence to support its allegations. It’s instead relied on media reports from some of the same publications Trump derides as “fake news.” The truth is buried somewhere in classified material that is illegal to disclose.

