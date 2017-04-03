Sports Listen

Trending:

OPM breach overboardTSP goes negativeTrump budget a reality?Neverending CR
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » White House officials offer…

White House officials offer change to health care bill

By ALAN FRAM
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 11:32 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials hoping to resuscitate the failed House Republican health care bill are offering a change in hopes of winning support from conservatives who helped derail it.

Vice President Mike Pence and two top White House officials met late Monday with members of the hard-line House Freedom Caucus. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and budget chief Mick Mulvaney were also there.

A meeting participant says the officials offered to let states apply to the federal government for waivers from insurance coverage requirements that President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law imposed.

These include a requirement that insurers can’t drop sick people. Conservatives complain these requirements drive up premium costs.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

The participant spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the closed-door meeting.

Topics:
All News Business News Government News Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » White House officials offer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1860: Pony Express debuts

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines learn explosive breaching

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7219 -0.0062 1.73%
L 2020 25.1637 -0.0267 2.91%
L 2030 27.8923 -0.0516 4.13%
L 2040 29.9593 -0.0681 4.73%
L 2050 17.1415 -0.0466 5.28%
G Fund 15.2792 0.0031 0.59%
F Fund 17.6577 0.0475 0.93%
C Fund 32.6951 -0.0521 6.07%
S Fund 42.5126 -0.3577 4.57%
I Fund 26.3110 -0.0999 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.