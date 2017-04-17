Sports Listen

Trending:

Who is on DoD's chopping block?Post-hiring freeze plan?VA responds to watchdog report
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Woman charged with jumping…

Woman charged with jumping barrier outside White House fence

By master
and The Associated Press April 17, 2017 8:42 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been charged after jumping over a temporary barrier outside the White House fence.

Nicole Mainor of the U.S. Secret Service said Monday that it happened Sunday afternoon on the north side of the White House.

Mainor says the woman jumped the bike rack-style barrier outside the fence around White House grounds. She says the woman was arrested and charged with unlawful entry.

Mainor says the area was closed temporarily, but reopened about a half hour later.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

The incident was first reported by The Washington Post.

Topics:
All News Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Woman charged with jumping…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors scrub foam off flight deck

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7042 -0.0178 1.73%
L 2020 25.0919 -0.0534 2.91%
L 2030 27.7499 -0.0978 4.13%
L 2040 29.7740 -0.1252 4.73%
L 2050 17.0171 -0.0829 5.28%
G Fund 15.2891 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.7770 0.0560 0.93%
C Fund 32.3062 -0.2211 6.07%
S Fund 41.9509 -0.3748 4.57%
I Fund 26.2532 -0.0802 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.