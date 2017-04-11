Sports Listen

Woman who lived in former slave cabin visits Smithsonian

By JESSE J. HOLLAND
April 11, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that’s now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the past.

Isabell Meggett Lucas is 86 and was born in the Meggett family cabin. It is believed to be one of the oldest preserved slave cabins in the United States.

Lucas says the cabin looks almost like it did when she lived there, except it had a porch. Smithsonian officials say that’s why it’s important that they talk to people connected to the exhibits to find out as much information as possible.

The cabin was rebuilt as part of the “Slavery and Freedom” exhibition at the museum.

