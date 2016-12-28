Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Previous Story Dirty job shows why cholera still kills in Haiti
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » German hospital uses graphic…

German hospital uses graphic image to promote safe fireworks

By The Associated Press December 28, 2016 2:01 pm
Share

BERLIN (AP) — A German hospital is using a graphic picture of a mangled hand to warn people against buying or using illegal firecrackers.

Klinikum Dortmund posted the photo on social media Wednesday, ahead of New Year’s celebrations when Germans traditionally set off large quantities of fireworks.

Hospital spokesman Marc Raschke says the image shows a patient whose thumb and two fingers were blown off by a powerful firecracker two years ago.

Obama orders pay raise parity for all feds

Raschke says the Dortmund hospital typically treats two to four such injuries each year, and the picture was “one of the more harmless ones.”

Advertisement

Germans spend an estimated 100 million euros ($104 million) on New Year’s fireworks annually.

Illegal imported fireworks and improper use are blamed for the majority of serious injuries and deaths.

Topics:
Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » German hospital uses graphic…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1867: U.S. claims Midway Atoll

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Health News

Previous Story Dirty job shows why cholera still kills in Haiti