Maryland officials warn of medical cannabis scams

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 2:01 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials are warning Maryland patients to be vigilant about scams by companies offering “marijuana cards” or exams to “pre-approve” patients for medical cannabis.

The Baltimore Sun reported Saturday (http://bsun.md/2hn0lyl ) that officials say neither is a legitimate practice. Patients are months away from being able to legally obtain medical cannabis to treat chronic conditions in Maryland.

Vanessa Lyon, a spokeswoman for the state commission that regulates the cannabis industry, says it’s received about 20 inquiries from potential patients reporting questionable claims by cannabis businesses.

Darrell Carrington, executive director of the Maryland Cannabis Industry Association, says he’s frustrated companies are duping sick patients.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Health News
