Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeSalary CompressionOMBNavyMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Bush recovering from pneumonia,…

Bush recovering from pneumonia, could see weekend release

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:11 pm
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — A spokesman says former President George H.W. Bush could be sent home over the weekend after being hospitalized in Houston for pneumonia.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush is experiencing a lingering cough, but his lungs are clearing.

McGrath also said Wednesday the 92-year-old Bush continues to work with physical therapists to help him regain strength.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The nation’s 41st president was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14 for breathing difficulties. He later was moved to intensive care when doctors inserted a breathing tube. The tube was removed after a couple of days. He was moved from the ICU Monday.

Advertisement

Former first lady Barbara Bush spent five days at the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis. She was released Monday.

Topics:
Health News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Bush recovering from pneumonia,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1776: First national memorial ordered by Congress

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended