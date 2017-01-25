Conjoined twins separated after undergoing 21-hour operation

VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — Twin 11-month-old girls who were formerly conjoined have been separated after undergoing a marathon surgery at a suburban New York City children’s hospital.
A team of more than 50 medical professionals helped perform the delicate 21-hour operation to separate Ballenie and Bellanie Camacho at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla over two days beginning Jan. 17.
The twins had been connected by a bone at the base of the spine. The girls and their parents met the media on Tuesday. The family is from the Dominican Republic.
Thrift Savings Plan: The problem with the I Fund
Surgeon Dr. Samir Pandya calls it “a very long and complex surgery” that will give the twins “chances for better lives. “
The twins, who were born in the Dominican Republic, will spend several weeks recovering at the hospital. Doctors say their prognosis is good.