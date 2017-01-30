Sports Listen

Trending:

Hiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysBRACFOIAMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the Washington, D.C. area are OPEN on Monday, Jan. 30

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Ohio teen zaps cop…

Ohio teen zaps cop with stun gun to fulfill bucket-list wish

By master January 30, 2017 7:46 am
Share

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — Police in central Ohio have helped a teenage leukemia patient cross off a bucket-list item that was seriously shocking: She wanted to use a stun gun on someone.

Sixteen-year-old Alyssa Elkins got to do that Sunday. After a bit of training from Newark police, she zapped Sgt. Doug Bline as her supporters watched.

Bline winced and fell onto a mat, guided by spotters. He says being hit with a Taser is an unpleasant experience but it was worth it to help fulfill Alyssa’s wish.

Free e-book on the latest federal government cybersecurity initiatives. Download now.

She had made her bucket list when her leukemia returned and she decided not to undergo further treatment. The Columbus Dispatch reports she added the stun-gun item half-jokingly, after seeing video of her uncle, a state trooper, being hit with a Taser during his training.

Advertisement

Topics:
Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Ohio teen zaps cop…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1975: Senate investigates FBI, CIA activities

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended