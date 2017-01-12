Sports Listen

The good, bad and unknown about marijuana’s health effects

By MALCOLM RITTER January 12, 2017 1:04 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — A new report concludes that marijuana can almost certainly ease chronic pain and might help some people sleep, but that it’s also likely to raise the risk of getting schizophrenia.

Those are among the conclusions in a big review of past research that was released Thursday by a federal advisory panel.

The experts also called for more studies about marijuana and its chemical cousins. They said the current lack of scientific information poses a public health risk because patients, health care professionals and policy makers need more evidence to make sound decisions.

In reviewing studies published since 1999, it reached nearly 100 conclusions about potential benefits and risks.

Health News U.S. News
