Chicago aquarium euthanizes more than 90-year-old lungfish

By CARYN ROUSSEAU February 6, 2017 1:36 pm < a min read
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium has euthanized an Australian lungfish that had been on display there for more than 80 years.

Aquarium officials say the 4-foot-long and 25-pound fish named Granddad was euthanized on Sunday due to “a rapid decline in quality of life associated with old age.” A spokesman for the Association of Zoos and Aquariums said Monday that the nonprofit group is unaware of any older fish kept by a zoo or aquarium that it accredits in the U.S. and eight other countries.

Shedd Aquarium acquired the lungfish in 1933 from the Sydney Aquarium in Australia.

Aquarium officials estimate he was more than 90 years old. Lungfish can live up to 100 years and are a protected species in Australia.

Health News U.S. News
