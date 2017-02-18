Sports Listen

Joggers in panties, bras, briefs raise money for sick kids

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 2:50 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Some Philadelphia joggers weren’t joking when they said they were going for a “brief run.”

In briefs, boxers, bras and bloomers, they ran three-quarters of a mile in a Valentine’s Day-related charity event benefiting sick children.

Saturday’s annual Cupid’s Undie Run featured 1,000 people in their underwear and little else, except for maybe some body paint. Participants ran through streets near the city’s sports stadiums.

Similar events took place in other cities. Money was raised for the Children’s Tumor Foundation to help research neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors in the nervous system. The incurable disorder can cause physical deformities, blindness, deafness and chronic pain, usually in adolescents.

Cupid’s Undie Run is a fun run, not a race. Organizers say there’s no winner other than the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

