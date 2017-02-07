Sports Listen

Johns Hopkins to share surgical methods with 750 hospitals

By master February 7, 2017
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality has been awarded a $16 million contract to improve outcomes and experiences of surgery patients across the country.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2jYwEQD) doctors at Johns Hopkins Medicine will share with 750 other hospitals how they provide care to surgical patients in an effort to improve outcomes and reduce risks to patients.

Hopkins Institute associate professor Michael Rosen says the initiative is different because it not only focuses on safety, but on quality as well.

The effort will begin specifically with colorectal surgery patients, and will later expand.

The American College of Surgeons will collaborate on the initiative with the Hopkins Armstrong Institute. The project is being funded by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

