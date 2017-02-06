Sports Listen

Trending:

Bug BountyHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysWhistleblowersMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Mississippi man has 130-pound…

Mississippi man has 130-pound tumor removed in Bakersfield

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 8:36 pm < a min read
Share

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat has had a 130-pound tumor removed during an operation in Bakersfield.

Roger Logan of Gulfport had the surgery on Jan. 31. He’s staying at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for another week or so.

His surgeon says the tumor probably began as an ingrown hair on his abdomen that became infected. It grew so large that when he sat it reached the floor. He spent most of his time in an armchair in a room.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Logan tells KERO-TV that at first, doctors told him he was just fat. Later, he was told surgery was too risky.

Advertisement

Logan tells the Bakersfield Californian that he found a specialist to remove it.

Now, he’s looking forward to resuming his life — out of the armchair.

Topics:
Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » Mississippi man has 130-pound…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1911: Ronald Reagan born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors celebrate touchdown during Super Bowl LI

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended