Police, health agency to offer treatment instead of jail

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police and a mental health organization are launching a pilot program to offer some drug offenders treatment instead of jail.
Police and Behavioral Health System Baltimore announced Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, at a news conference Monday.
Through the program, police officers can refer people suspected of low-level drug or prostitution crimes to case managers, who will help them get services, including drug treatment, mental health services and housing assistance.
The program will be a three-year pilot in the west side of downtown. Officials say at least 60 people are expected to be served by the program at any given time.