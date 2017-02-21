Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » School district teams with…

School district teams with Sandy Hook mom to teach empathy

By PAT EATON-ROBB February 21, 2017 12:36 am < a min read
Share

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut school district has teamed with the mother of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim to help teach elementary school children about empathy.

Nelba Marquez-Greene, who also is a licensed family therapist, and Craig Muzzy, a teacher at New Britain’s Chamberlain Elementary School, developed the Love Wins program, which is now being used in four city schools.

The social and emotional learning campaign involves extension activities such as this week’s Friendship Day, where students made cards and bracelets for each other.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

It also has a clinical component involving therapists who help educators identify students who may need extra help with social skills.

Advertisement

Marquez-Greene says the project is designed in part to deal with the social isolation that can lead to school violence.

Topics:
Health News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » School district teams with…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Collecting wastewater samples

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended