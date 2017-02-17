Sports Listen

Wreck involving day care bus injures 8 kids, 3 adults

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 9:56 am < a min read
DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in northwest Georgia say a collision involving a day care bus sent eight children and three adults to hospitals.

Lt. Steve Mapes with Paulding County Fire and Rescue said in an email that the wreck between the day care bus and a pickup truck happened about 7:30 a.m. Friday in Dallas, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Mapes said eight children between the ages of 6 and 10 suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. Three adults were being treated for serious injuries at area hospitals.

The Georgia State Patrol and the Dallas Police Department were investigating the cause of the crash.

Health News
