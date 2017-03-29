Attorney to probe mental illness in Vegas bus shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A court-appointed attorney says he’ll investigate whether mental illness is a possible defense for a man accused of shooting and killing one man and wounding another on a double-decker transit bus on the Las Vegas Strip last weekend.

Attorney Will Ewing said outside court Wednesday he’ll probe 55-year-old Rolando Cardenas’ competency before a preliminary evidence hearing on April 27.

Police have said Cardenas may have had “mental issues.”

They say Cardenas said he’s unemployed and homeless and fired a handgun Saturday because he felt threatened and wanted to scare a man who sat near him on the second level of the public bus.

Cardenas appeared in court but was not asked to enter a plea to murder, attempted murder, battery and firearm charges. He is being held without bail.