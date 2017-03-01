Sports Listen

Bolivia’s president goes to Cuba for medical treatment

By master
and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 9:27 pm < a min read
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivia’s government says President Evo Morales has gone to Cuba for emergency treatment of a persistent throat problem following “major complications.”

Presidential Minister Ruben Martinez told journalists that Morales left after a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, but he gave no details on Morales’ condition. The president’s voice has been hoarse in public appearances in recent weeks and Morales has said he had a cold.

The 57-year-old leader canceled his plans on Feb. 6 because of the throat problem and underwent an examination by Bolivian doctors.

Morales had nasal surgery done by Cuban doctors in 2009, but the procedure was conducted at a clinic in Bolivia’s capital.

