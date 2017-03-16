Sports Listen

Trending:

Budget in their handsGovernment reorgHiring FreezeCuts at your agency?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Health News

Home » The Associated Press » Health News » California: $400 million plan…

California: $400 million plan to slow largest lake shrinkage

By ELLIOT SPAGAT
and The Associated Press March 16, 2017 4:08 pm < a min read
Share

SAN DIEGO (AP) — California officials have proposed spending nearly $400 million over 10 years to slow the shrinkage of the state’s largest lake.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration on Thursday unveiled a plan to build ponds on the northern and southern ends of the Salton Sea.

It is expected to evaporate at an accelerated pace starting next year when the San Diego region no longer diverts water to the desert region.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The state has so far committed $80 million. That leaves a shortfall of more than $300 million.

Advertisement

San Diego agreed to send water to the lake through 2017 as part of a landmark deal to buy Colorado River water from California’s Imperial Valley, which includes the lake.

More exposed lakebed is likely to result in respiratory problems for residents who breathe dust.

Topics:
All News Health News Science News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Health News » California: $400 million plan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1802: West Point Military Academy established

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Ben Carson visits Detroit High School named in his honor

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7144 0.0445 1.39%
L 2020 25.1896 0.1129 2.42%
L 2030 27.9628 0.1865 3.47%
L 2040 30.0571 0.2336 3.99%
L 2050 17.2113 0.1503 4.47%
G Fund 15.2602 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.4808 0.0943 0.94%
C Fund 33.0444 0.2752 5.95%
S Fund 42.8850 0.5668 4.66%
I Fund 26.1872 0.3023 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.